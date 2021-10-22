VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.37% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter worth about $225,000.

NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.30. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $46.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

