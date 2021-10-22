Vid (VI) Price Down 28.1% Over Last Week

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, Vid has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. Vid has a market capitalization of $843,721.09 and approximately $224.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00047024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00102836 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.23 or 0.00198046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010542 BTC.

Vid is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 25,275,382 coins. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official website is vid.camera . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

