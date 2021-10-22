Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Shares Up 1%

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $137.80 and last traded at $137.80. Approximately 75 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.50.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vifor Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vifor Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.78.

Vifor Pharma AG, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used for the treatment of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia; Maltofer, an oral iron polymaltose complex for infants, children, adolescents, and pregnant woman with iron deficiency; and Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) to treat symptomatic anemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD).

