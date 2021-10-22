VIG (VIG) Market Cap Achieves $937,395.44

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One VIG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIG has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $937,395.44 and $232.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000781 BTC.

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 888,663,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

