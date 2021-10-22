VIMworld Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.83 Million (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a total market cap of $42.83 million and approximately $187,910.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001743 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00072060 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00046083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002448 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VEED is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

