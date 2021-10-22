Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) and Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Head to Head Contrast

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) and Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vintage Wine Estates and Crimson Wine Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 4 0 3.00 Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vintage Wine Estates presently has a consensus target price of 14.63, indicating a potential upside of 43.81%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than Crimson Wine Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Crimson Wine Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Crimson Wine Group $64.11 million 3.15 -$6.41 million N/A N/A

Vintage Wine Estates has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crimson Wine Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Crimson Wine Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A N/A Crimson Wine Group 1.43% -1.06% -0.91%

Summary

Vintage Wine Estates beats Crimson Wine Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also operates as an owner and operator of boutique, estate-based wineries that produce wines in the regions of California, Oregon and Washington. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, CA.

