Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,391,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.73% of Virtu Financial worth $38,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 151.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,064 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 105.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,025 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 100.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 878,675 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,485,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,325,000 after purchasing an additional 706,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 75.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,007,000 after purchasing an additional 359,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

VIRT opened at $26.10 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -0.30.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

