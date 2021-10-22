Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $99,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the second quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 111,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 9.9% during the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 240,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Visa by 1.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 177,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.71.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,036,111. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.18 and a 200-day moving average of $231.17. The stock has a market cap of $449.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

