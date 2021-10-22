Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,476,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629,025 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises 9.6% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Vistra worth $27,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 817.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 135.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 619.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth $59,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.01. 17,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

VST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.