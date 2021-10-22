VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) versus Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Head-To-Head Contrast

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Abraxas Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust $5.01 million 17.64 $3.83 million N/A N/A Abraxas Petroleum $43.04 million 0.34 -$184.52 million N/A N/A

VOC Energy Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Abraxas Petroleum.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for VOC Energy Trust and Abraxas Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Abraxas Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Abraxas Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust N/A 21.55% 21.55% Abraxas Petroleum -298.50% -148.04% -70.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of VOC Energy Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abraxas Petroleum has a beta of 3.53, suggesting that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Abraxas Petroleum on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses primarily on the development of conventional and unconventional resources in its primary operating areas in the Rocky Mountains, South Texas, Powder River Basin, and Permian Basin. The company was founded by Robert L.G. Watson in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.