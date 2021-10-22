Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $438,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,101,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,345. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at $221,000.

VCRA stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.16 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $56.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.