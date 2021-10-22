Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Acquires 290,022 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,090,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 290,022 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 2.6% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $500,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.65. 124,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,974,085. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $83.16 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $599.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

