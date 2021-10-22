Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Acquires 54,437 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54,437 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $94,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $364.56. The stock had a trading volume of 71,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,451. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.28 and its 200 day moving average is $324.47. The company has a market cap of $384.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $364.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.29.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

