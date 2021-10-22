Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,441 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 2.6% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Booking worth $510,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Booking by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,415.01. 3,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,121. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,540.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,332.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,304.04. The company has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.40, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,486.96.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

