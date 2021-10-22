Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Buys 611,659 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611,659 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for 2.7% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.78% of Keysight Technologies worth $527,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 681,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,695,000 after purchasing an additional 40,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $619,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

KEYS traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,421. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.28. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

