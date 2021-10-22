Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781,438 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $115,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.00. 75,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,862,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $161.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

