Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $35.03 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 87,214 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Graco worth $35,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,176,000 after buying an additional 109,056 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,659,000 after buying an additional 340,275 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,329,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,833,000 after buying an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,840,000 after buying an additional 32,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Graco by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,136,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,051,000 after buying an additional 53,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GGG stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.87. 5,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,029. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $80.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.