Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $796.49 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,926,833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,707 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 4.1% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of UnitedHealth Group worth $796,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,783 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after buying an additional 1,228,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after buying an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after buying an additional 765,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,424,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH stock traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $446.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $420.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $299.60 and a 12 month high of $442.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $412.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.17.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,438 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,449. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

