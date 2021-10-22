Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,371,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037,866 shares during the quarter. Yum China comprises approximately 2.5% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 1.75% of Yum China worth $478,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.66. 7,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,522. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.