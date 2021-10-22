Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 63,351 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,043,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 63,351 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 2.6% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $512,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDX stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $226.15 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.96.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

