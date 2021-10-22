Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 101.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 168.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 15,610 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 20.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $44.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -82.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.