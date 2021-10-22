Voyager Token Price Tops $2.32 (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Voyager Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.32 or 0.00003647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market cap of $645.43 million and $3.43 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00046676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00103560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.67 or 0.00196166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010452 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

VGX is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.