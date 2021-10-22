Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Trading Down 6.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $30.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Vtex traded as low as $18.46 and last traded at $18.56. 19,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 402,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VTEX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Get Vtex alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.10.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vtex will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Vtex Company Profile (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.