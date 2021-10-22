W. P. Carey (WPC) to Release Earnings on Friday

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect W. P. Carey to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of WPC stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.20. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $60.68 and a one year high of $82.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.052 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in W. P. Carey stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of W. P. Carey worth $83,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.