Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.87

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.87 and last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 39039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMMVY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Wal-Mart de México in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

