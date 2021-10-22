Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WD. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at $122,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $125.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a current ratio of 206.85. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $57.37 and a one year high of $130.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.16.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

