Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC) shares rose 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$16.25 and last traded at C$16.25. Approximately 1,457 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$527.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04.

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.42 million during the quarter.

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties; owns and manages hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

