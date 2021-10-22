Waltonchain Market Capitalization Hits $76.22 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $76.22 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.09 or 0.06512094 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00089376 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

WTC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,719,908 coins and its circulating supply is 77,998,876 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

