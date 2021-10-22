Wanchain (WAN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.06 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Wanchain has a total market cap of $175.71 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001483 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00108409 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.92 or 0.00454625 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00014966 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00034972 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009409 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,814,532 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

