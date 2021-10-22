Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.06. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

