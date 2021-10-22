Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 1,964 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after purchasing an additional 638,011 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,664,000 after purchasing an additional 595,024 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 754,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,552,000 after purchasing an additional 377,345 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,243,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,263,000 after purchasing an additional 372,593 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,841,000 after purchasing an additional 183,547 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $110.16 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $110.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

