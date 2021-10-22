Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United Bankshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 814,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $249.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.95 million. Analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UBSI shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

