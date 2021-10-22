Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK stock opened at $119.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.01. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $89.39 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

