Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $355.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.29. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

