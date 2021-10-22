Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 2,417 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $84.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

