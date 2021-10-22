Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM) by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,876 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF by 406.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,849,000.

PBSM opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.88. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $27.64.

