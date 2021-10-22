Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 294.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,611 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,865,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269,524 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,515.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,177,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,453 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 325.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,384 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 330.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,257,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,828,000 after purchasing an additional 947,591 shares during the last quarter.

VONG opened at $75.02 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $75.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

