WebDollar (WEBD) Market Cap Hits $4.90 Million

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. WebDollar has a market cap of $4.90 million and $236,367.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00069296 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

WebDollar Profile

WebDollar (WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,658,898,128 coins and its circulating supply is 13,710,949,871 coins. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar . The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

WebDollar Coin Trading

