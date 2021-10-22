WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.86. WEC Energy Group reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

NYSE:WEC opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.55. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

