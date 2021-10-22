Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE: CCU):

10/18/2021 – Compañía Cervecerías Unidas was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.80 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Compañía Cervecerías Unidas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

10/5/2021 – Compañía Cervecerías Unidas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/1/2021 – Compañía Cervecerías Unidas was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $17.20 price target on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Compañía Cervecerías Unidas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $655.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.74 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

