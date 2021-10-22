Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ: CLMT) in the last few weeks:

10/20/2021 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

10/14/2021 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $6.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

8/24/2021 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.77. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $83,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth $89,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $103,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth $143,000. 22.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

