WELL Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One WELL coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WELL has a total market capitalization of $30.64 million and $15,628.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WELL has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00046991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.80 or 0.00213713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00103505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010989 BTC.

WELL Coin Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

