Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.88. Werner Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

Several research firms have commented on WERN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,409 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 18.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,474,000 after acquiring an additional 272,321 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,253,000 after purchasing an additional 236,608 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 406,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,468 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $49.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

