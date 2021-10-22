Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,409 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 406,311 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after acquiring an additional 355,189 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $13,326,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 18.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,474,000 after acquiring an additional 272,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN opened at $46.95 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

