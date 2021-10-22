Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,314,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 145,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.94% of Werner Enterprises worth $58,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 417.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 63,449 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 206,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 119,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 75,758 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $13,326,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

WERN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

