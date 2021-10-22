Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.06

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.06 and traded as high as $9.34. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 113,378 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDOFF. Desjardins cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

