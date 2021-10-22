West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $422.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $438.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

