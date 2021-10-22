Western Standard LLC Acquires New Position in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 885,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,537,000. PFSweb accounts for 3.8% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Western Standard LLC owned 4.19% of PFSweb as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PFSweb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PFSweb by 170.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 59,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFSW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.86. 1,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,977. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $271.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

