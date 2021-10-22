Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,151,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,368 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.15% of Weyerhaeuser worth $39,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 55.4% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 46,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 171,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 268.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 342,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 249,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.