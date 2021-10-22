Weyerhaeuser (WY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WY opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weyerhaeuser stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033,646 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Weyerhaeuser worth $168,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

